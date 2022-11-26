Watch - Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts for consoling a weeping fan
Share
Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill is a charmer who has been making waves with her fashion choices and fun-loving persona. But it's her striking-looking or down-to-earth nature, Gill is always in the headlines.
Admired by her massive fan following owing to her simplicity and charm, Shehnaaz's latest gesture with a die-hard fan is winning hearts.
In a viral video, Gill’s fan sobbed uncontrollably and while the actor tried to comfort her with a warm hug, the fangirl went down on her knees to give a bangle to Shehnaaz. A woman, possibly Shehnaaz Gill's security guard intervened in the middle of this to force her fan to stand up.
Shehnaaz stood up for her fan and pushed the security personnel away. After accepting the fan's present, she embraced the recipient with hugs and kisses.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is shooting for Indian superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming family drama is directed by Farhad Samji.
'I aspired to become a singer' – Shehnaaz Gill ... 04:27 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Indian beauty Shehnaaz Gill is a charmer whose love for singing is visible on her social media feed. With each new ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Nine militants killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ...06:54 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- LIVE: Imran Khan reaches stage of Rawalpindi rally, to address ...06:30 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- My investor is my master’, Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz tells Turkish ...05:40 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
-
- Sania Mirza rubs shoulder with husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce ...01:09 PM | 26 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022