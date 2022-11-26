Adnan Siddiqui asks Sajal Aly not to 'stoke unnecessary controversy' over his national anthem remarks

Amidst controversies, Lux Style Awards made headlines after Abdul Wahab Bugti and Shehzad Roy performed a rendition of Pakistan's national anthem.

Adnan Siddiqui took to social media to voice his concerns regarding the performance and termed it disrespectful. The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor wrote a lengthy message for his followers, questioning the extent of "creative liberties" involved in the renditions of the national anthem.

"Is it appropriate to take creative liberties with our National Anthem, which was composed to instil in us patriotism and remind us of our nation’s glory? Does our Constitution permit anyone to improvise/remix the Tarana in the guise of creativity? It’s always played in the original rendition at matches, tournaments, other state functions," Siddiqui wrote.

"At a famous award show, artists however, fiddle with the National symbol and possibly get away with it too. Personally, I find ‘remix’ of the Tarana disrespectful. Thoughts? #respectnationalsymbols," he concluded.

Shortly after Siddiqui's post went viral, Sajal Aly shared her stance on the ongoing discussion. She posted Instagram Stories where she highlighted how the "rendition" of the national anthem is "inclusive of historically marginalised groups" and a far more patriotic act as it displays the idea of unity and love.

"Pakistan's diversity makes it beautiful. A rendition of the National Anthem that is inclusive of historically marginalised groups is far more patriotic than imposing a rigid and unitary idea of how to show love for our country and its people," wrote Aly.

Responding to Sajal, Siddiqui shared how a set "protocol is followed for national symbols". "This protocol is to be followed for national symbols, the respect accorded to them much so that the first alphabets of the national anthem are in upper case," noted Siddiqui.

"What next because we are creative and should celebrate diversity? Hoist the National Flag upside down and design our own version of the emblem?" Siddiqui concluded the discussion by clarifying how he has not mentioned any artist names in his original post, therefore Aly should not "stoke unnecessary controversy".

Moreover, Farhan Saeed also came out with a disagreement and said that there are already plenty of things on Pakistan’s Not To Do list and we do not need to add to it more.

