Nine militants killed in Balochistan intelligence-based operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed nine terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Kahan village of Balochistan’s Kohlu district, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

According to ISPR, there was a fierce exchange of fire between the surrounded militants and security forces, in which nine were killed.

It said that three militants were also arrested in injured condition.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army gunned down two militants during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area Balor, Hoshab.

Forces identified the location of the terrorists after continuous intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance of the area.

As the establishment of positions by security forces was underway, militants opened fire, and after a heavy exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed.

ISPR said the cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, were also recovered.