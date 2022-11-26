Pindi jalsa: PTI leader roughs up reporter for pointing out low turnout in Hangu (VIDEO)
HANGU – A leader of PTI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday roughed up a journalist when he asked a question about low number of party workers going to attend the party rally in Rawalpindi.
A video posted to social shows PTI’s Village Council Chairman Gull Bagh Mohammad Arif Orakzai viciously beating up the reporter, identified as Esaar-ul-Haq, just for saying: “Aren’t you failing in your mission to gather large number of people for the rally?”
The media person was repeatedly kicked and punched by Orakzai when he sought answer from PTI MNA Nadeem Khayal of a question regarding the number of the part workers leaving Hangu for Rawalpindi power-show.
ہنگو میں ایک صحافی ایثارلحق نے یہ صرف سوال پوچھا کہ راولپنڈی جانے والے قافلے میں کارکنان کی تعداد اتنی کم کیوں ہے تو ایک بھائی غصے میں آ گئے اور پھر انہوں نے ٹانگ کا بھرپور استعمال کیا جسے دولتی بھی کہا جاتا ہے 😮💨اتنا غصہ اچھی بات نہیں pic.twitter.com/vmTfLRunzl— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 26, 2022
The victims has filed a complaint against the PTI leader with the City Police Station, saying that his mobile phone was also smashed by Orakzai.
Later, as a protest, local journalists boycotted the coverage of the PTI long march.
