Atiqa Odho to mark her international debut

Noor Fatima
11:38 PM | 24 Nov, 2022
Atiqa Odho to mark her international debut
Source: Atiqa Odho (Instagram)
2022 has been a lucky year for Lollywood artists for their versatility, acting prowess, and immense talent have finally broken records and garnered worldwide accolades. Following A-list celebrities including Sajal Aly, Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed, and many more, accomplished Pakistani actress Atiqa Odho has embarked on a journey to make her international debut. 

The Pyar Ke Sadqay star took to Instagram to announce her new project. Odho reposted RGB Productions' post featuring the Kahay Dil Jidhar actress suggesting that she will be cast in a Turkish drama serial.

The Baykhabri star will share the screen with Nisa Bölükbaşı Atakan Hoşgören, Atabiq Mohsin, TV presenter Tauseeq Haider, and Ebru Akel for Koyu Beyaz. The drama serial will air on TRT Digital screens and is reportedly directed by Bulent Isbilen. 

RGB Productions' Instagram post read, "Welcome to Off White family dear Atiqa Odho. It's an honour for us to work with you. We wish you good luck during the shooting marathon. We are looking forward to the first episode with excitement." 

On the work front, Odho was recently seen in Khatakaar, Ro Raha Hai Dil, Hania, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Pardes, and Angna.

