Uorfi Javed under fire for controversial shoe leather dress

Love her or dislike her, there's one thing you simply can't deny - Uorfi Javed knows how to make headlines and turn heads with her unconventional fashion choices. This dazzling diva has become a sensation on the internet, causing a stir with every outfit she adorns. And now, brace yourself, because Javed has taken her fashion game to a whole new level with her latest creation - the beautiful shoe dress!
She has proven time and again that she is not afraid to push the boundaries of fashion. Her daring experiments have become the talk of the town, captivating the masses and surprising everyone who follows her journey. From sack dresses to cotton candy ensembles, she fearlessly plays with materials and designs, leaving us in awe of her creativity.
But it's the shoe dress that has truly captivated the imagination of her fans and critics alike. She has once again demonstrated her ability to think outside the box and redefine what we perceive as fashion. This unique ensemble combines the elegance of a dress with the edginess of high heels, resulting in a breathtaking and mesmerizing creation that leaves everyone speechless.
The shoe dress is not just a mere combination of footwear and fashion; it represents Urfi Javed's bold and unapologetic attitude.
View this post on Instagram
However, fans were not impressed. Here's what they had to say:
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jul-2023/pakistan-receives-dollar-1-2bn-loan-from-imf-dar
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.