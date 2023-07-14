Uorfi Javed under fire for controversial shoe leather dress

Love her or dislike her, there's one thing you simply can't deny - Uorfi Javed knows how to make headlines and turn heads with her unconventional fashion choices. This dazzling diva has become a sensation on the internet, causing a stir with every outfit she adorns. And now, brace yourself, because Javed has taken her fashion game to a whole new level with her latest creation - the beautiful shoe dress!

She has proven time and again that she is not afraid to push the boundaries of fashion. Her daring experiments have become the talk of the town, captivating the masses and surprising everyone who follows her journey. From sack dresses to cotton candy ensembles, she fearlessly plays with materials and designs, leaving us in awe of her creativity.

But it's the shoe dress that has truly captivated the imagination of her fans and critics alike. She has once again demonstrated her ability to think outside the box and redefine what we perceive as fashion. This unique ensemble combines the elegance of a dress with the edginess of high heels, resulting in a breathtaking and mesmerizing creation that leaves everyone speechless.

The shoe dress is not just a mere combination of footwear and fashion; it represents Urfi Javed's bold and unapologetic attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

However, fans were not impressed. Here's what they had to say: