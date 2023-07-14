Search

LifestyleViral

Uorfi Javed under fire for controversial shoe leather dress

Web Desk 06:28 PM | 14 Jul, 2023
Uorfi Javed under fire for controversial shoe leather dress
Source: Instagram

Love her or dislike her, there's one thing you simply can't deny - Uorfi Javed knows how to make headlines and turn heads with her unconventional fashion choices. This dazzling diva has become a sensation on the internet, causing a stir with every outfit she adorns. And now, brace yourself, because Javed has taken her fashion game to a whole new level with her latest creation - the beautiful shoe dress!

She has proven time and again that she is not afraid to push the boundaries of fashion. Her daring experiments have become the talk of the town, captivating the masses and surprising everyone who follows her journey. From sack dresses to cotton candy ensembles, she fearlessly plays with materials and designs, leaving us in awe of her creativity.

But it's the shoe dress that has truly captivated the imagination of her fans and critics alike. She has once again demonstrated her ability to think outside the box and redefine what we perceive as fashion. This unique ensemble combines the elegance of a dress with the edginess of high heels, resulting in a breathtaking and mesmerizing creation that leaves everyone speechless.

The shoe dress is not just a mere combination of footwear and fashion; it represents Urfi Javed's bold and unapologetic attitude.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

However, fans were not impressed. Here's what they had to say:

Indian model Uorfi Javed arrested in Dubai for filming in revealing outfit: reports

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Yashma Gill turns heads as she poses in a chic black dress

03:42 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the stage on fire with viral hook step of 'Kaavaalaa'

06:53 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Meharbano sets the floor on fire with smooth dance moves

08:49 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Musharraf’s granddaughter sets internet on fire with new bold photos

01:42 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Hira Mani comes under fire over 'bold dressing' at a movie premiere

11:31 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

WATCH : Ahad Raza Mir shines in BBC's 'World on Fire' trailer

02:59 PM | 1 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US consul general Lahore deepens bilateral partnership and ...

08:25 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 14 July 2023

09:04 AM | 14 Jul, 2023

Forex

Pakistan forex reserves rise to $9.84 billion after IMF loan flows in

ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.

The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.

As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.

Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Jul-2023/pakistan-receives-dollar-1-2bn-loan-from-imf-dar

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 14, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (14 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Karachi PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Islamabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Peshawar PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Quetta PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Sialkot PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Attock PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Gujranwala PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Jehlum PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Multan PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Bahawalpur PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Gujrat PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Nawabshah PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Chakwal PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Hyderabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Nowshehra PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Sargodha PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Faisalabad PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500
Mirpur PKR 206,700 PKR 2,500

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: