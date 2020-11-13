ZEE5 Banned: SBP blocks payments for subscribing to Indian streaming platforms

12:59 PM | 13 Nov, 2020
ZEE5 Banned: SBP blocks payments for subscribing to Indian streaming platforms
As ordered by the Cabinet Division, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday instructed all banks to block subscription services of Indian streaming platforms, reported Express PK.

They have bee ordered to immediately ban various modes of payments to Indian channels including ZEE5.

The SBP's Payment System Department (PSD) issued an official notice, saying,“We are in receipt of a letter from the Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan; whereby, they’ve instructed to stop different modes of payments, such as credit cards for subscribing Indian content in Pakistan, including Zee5 video-on-demand service.”

The notification further added: “In this regard, it is advised to ensure meticulous compliance of aforementioned instructions of the government of Pakistan and submit compliance status to PSD, SBP by November 13."

Two Pakistani web series, Churails and Aik Jhooti Love Story, are currently streaming on India's ZEE5.

