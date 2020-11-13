Kashmore gang rape case: Prime suspect confesses to crime

KANDHKOT – The main suspect in Kashmore gang-rape case, Rafique Malak has confessed to the crime on Friday.

As per the police officials, the suspect confessed to his crime before the investigation officer. In a statement given to police, he said three people raped mother and daughter for three days.

Kahsmore police arrest the prime suspect while the other two are still on the run. A case has been registered against him at the Kashmore police station under section 7ATA.

The minor girl was molested by a man who married twice just for the sake of the child, SSP Kashmore said.

The rape-victim is under treatment at the Larkana hospital. There is improvement after the operation, the SSP said and added they are extending every possible help to the family.

On November 10, it was reported that a woman and her four-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted by a gang of three men. Culprits lured the poor women with a job promise but at the arrival, the alleged rapists gang-raped both mother and daughter and left them there.