Asad Khattak serves Rs500 million defamation notice to Veena Malik

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak has issued a defamation notice of Rs.500 million to the actress for running a smear campaign against him on social media.

He posted several videos on social media to share his stance and provided copies of legal notices related to the case. According to Khattak, his children are US citizens and they were unlawfully issued Pakistani passports.

The notice also alleges that Malik illegally moved their children from Dubai to Pakistan and has deprived him of his parental rights, despite the court ruling in his favor.

@PakistanFia @MOIofficialPk

Please take immediate action, put #veenamalik name on #ECL and please trace / recover the minors Abram & Amal; who happens to be US citizens, illegally kidnapped / transported to Pakistan from Dubai — Asad Khattak (@asadbashirr) November 12, 2020

Moreover, it grants Veena 10 days to unreservedly apologise and cordially resolve the feud, otherwise she will have to face the court.

Taking to Twitter, Veena Malik has responded to the allegations levelled against her. Attaching photos of the conciliation agreement in her Tweet, she said that she has the legal and religious rights over her children's custody.

دبئی میں بھی قانون اور شریعت کی رو سے سرپرستی میرے پاس ھے۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/rhmvsELcsa — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) November 12, 2020

Veena Malik and Asad Khattak got married in 2013. However, they called it quits two years later.

