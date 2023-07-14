British PM confirms increasing UK visa fee: Here's what we know so far

LONDON - Authorities in the United Kingdom are set to increase the visa fee for applicants from across the world, it emerged on Friday.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Friday that those who intend to visit the country will now have to pay more as the fees and health surcharge paid towards the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) by visa applicants are set to rise "significantly"; the reason for the hike seems to be the country's public sector wage increase.
The hike comes as the British premier has been under immense pressure following an independent review of pay for different professionals. The premier confirmed a hike between 5 and 7 per cent across the board but to bridge the gap, Sunak stressed that additional funding would not be met with higher government borrowing and the burden would have to be shifted somewhere else.
"If we're going to prioritise paying public sector workers more, that money has to come from somewhere else because I'm not prepared to put up people's taxes and I don't think it would be responsible or right to borrow more because that would just make inflation worse," Sunak told reporters at a Downing Street press conference.
"So, what we have done are two things to find this money. The first is, we are going to increase the charges that we have for migrants who are coming to this country when they apply for visas and indeed something called the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), which is the levy that they pay to access the NHS," he said.
"All of those fees are going to go up and that will raise over GBP 1 billion, so across the board visa application fees are going to go up significantly and similarly for the IHS," he added.
Sunak justified the increase and said this was "entirely right" as these fees have not been increased recently. He opined that the government believes it is appropriate given that the costs have risen since the last hike.
The IHS, which applies to long-term migrants to the kingdom including a discounted rate for students, starts from approximately GBP 470 for a year and increases to thousands of pounds for multiple-year visa applications.
Though the hike has been confirmed, full details of which categories of visas will face a hike and when the new higher rates would be charged would be announced by the UK Home Office in the coming months.
The moves comes amid demands by junior doctors in England who started a five-day strike on Thursday after their demands for a 35 per cent pay hike were rejected.
On the other hand, the British premier seems to have taken firm stand on not giving 35 percent increase, though the general demand seems to have been accepted and that became a reason for visa fee hike.
"There will be no more talks on pay. We will not negotiate again on this year's settlements and no amount of strikes will change our decision. Instead, the settlement we've reached today gives us a fair way to end the strikes. A fair deal for workers and a fair deal for the British taxpayer," he declared.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
