Web Desk 03:16 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Indian model Uorfi Javed arrested in Dubai for filming in revealing outfit: reports
MUMBAI – Controversial Indian actor and model Uorfi Javed has reportedly been arrested in Dubai for filming in a revealing outfit.

The Bigg Boss famed star has a bold style statement and her creative yet bizarre fashion sense grabbed netizens' attention as she amassed more than 4 million followers on Instagram only.

Reports in Indian media claim that the 25-year-old filmed a clip for her social media in a revealing outfit in a public place. Uorfi is now being interrogated by the Dubai Police, the reports suggest.

Hindustan Times reported Wednesday that there was no problem with her outfit; however, the clip was shot in an open area which opposed UAE laws.

The Emirati stance on matters of public decency are well known as offenders can face jail time for a minimum term of six months over any indecent act.

On the other hand, her Instagram says she's in Baku.

Earlier, a written complaint was submitted against her for allegedly filming obscene acts in Mumbai.

Uorfi is often trolled for her ‘vulgar’ fashion statement and recently Vikas Fhatak, a social media celebrity known by his nickname Hindustani Bhau, warned Urfi to dress appropriately.

On the work front, Uorfi will be seen in the Netflix Playback 2022 -- a parody and an homage to some of 2022’s best Netflix series.

The remakes scenes from Stranger Things, RRR, Darlings, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and more. The video feature a crossover of Devi (Never Have I Ever) & Rishi (Mismatched), Ryan Gosling & Urvashi Rautela, Badru and Shamshu (Darlings) & Neha Kakkar, and more.

Uorfi Javed expresses her admiration for Hania Aamir

