Feroze Khan ordered to pay 80,000 alimony to ex-wife and children

Web Desk 04:09 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – Lollywood's most heartbreaking divorce between Pakistani actor Feroze Khan and his wife, Syeda Aliza Sultan, is finally reaching a conclusion with a peaceful approach from both the parties.

The Khaani actor has reportedly been ordered by a family court in Karachi to pay an adequate amount in child support for the ex-couple's children.

The alimony or child support will cater to the children's expenses including monthly maintenance, healthcare, education, and general expenditures.

The family court ordered the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 famed star to pay PKR 50,000 for his son, and PKR 30,000 for the daughter, totaling to PKR 80,000 per month.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and were later blessed with two beautiful children.

Khan and Sultan's divorce came to the limelight after the former couple announced their separation out of the blue. Sultan later accused the Romeo Weds Heer actor of subjecting her to domestic violence and infidelity, also bringing forth harrowing evidence of intimate partner violence.

The mother-of-two received support from A-list Lollywood actors and general public. However, Khan refuted the allegations claiming that these are "baseless."

Karachi court appoints bailiff to ensure smooth handover over of dowry by Feroze Khan to ex-wife

