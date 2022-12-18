Karachi court appoints bailiff to ensure smooth handover over of dowry by Feroze Khan to ex-wife

KARACHI – Amid a legal tussle over visitation rights as well as child support, a court in Sindh capital has appointed a bailiff to ensure the smooth handover of the dowry by actor Feroze Khan to his former wife Aliza Sultan.

Reports in local media suggest that the Karachi court has ordered that the bailiff supervise the handing over of the dowry which includes a TV, a coffee set, utensils, coolers, and other items.

Besides the basic dowry items, it was reported, valuables including gold jewelry were gifted to the former couple by the bride’s family which is currently in a deposit box of a local bank, with the Tich Button star having access to it.

Aliza’s family also gave a wristwatch and two gold items to Khan’s mother.

Reports also suggest that Aliza received an out-of-court settlement offer from a Pakistani actor who allegedly offered Rs1.5 million per year for children, covering all of their regular costs. Aliza reportedly turned down the out-of-court settlement.

In recent times, Feroz’s counsel revealed that the actor was financially unstable to pay for the maintenance of his children, saying he was not getting any projects due to abuse allegations. Khan sparked outrage as his ex-wife presented evidence of domestic abuse in court.

Lately, Feroze Khan engaged in a verbal spat with Shanira Akram, the wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, as she schooled him for driving carelessly while holding his child in his lap.