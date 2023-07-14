Gold price up by Rs6,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend for the second consecutive day in domestic market on Friday as the Pakistani rupee lost ground against US dollar.

The price of per tola gold went up by Rs6,500 to close at Rs214,500 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw an increase of Rs5,574 to settle at Rs183,900, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity remained unchanged at $1,959 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively.