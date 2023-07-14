PM Shehbaz breaks ground for 1200MW nuclear power plant in Minawali

MIANWALI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday performed the groundbreaking of 1,200 megawatts Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali, while extending gratitude to China for its support to Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier the nuclear energy cooperation between the two neighbouring countries went back to thirty years, saying the cooperation for producing clean and cheaper energy was a great success.

It was a manifestation of great friendship and a model for other countries to emulate, PM Shehbaz said, adding that the project would be completed at the cost of $3.5 billion in the period of seven to eight years.

The premier however called for decreasing the period for the completion of the project. Saying China has extended a massive discount to Pakistan in the project, adding that it was kind gesture from the all-weather friend.

Sharif recalled that he had inaugurated K-3 nuclear energy power plant in Karachi a few months ago which is now operational. He said safety arrangements are par excellence and the endorsement in this regard has also come from the head of the IAEA.

Commending the financial support provided by China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent times, the premier said the risk of potential default has been completely averted through untiring team efforts of all the components of the government of Pakistan.