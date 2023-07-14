Search

PM Shehbaz breaks ground for 1200MW nuclear power plant in Minawali

06:03 PM | 14 Jul, 2023
PM Shehbaz breaks ground for 1200MW nuclear power plant in Minawali
Source: Radio Pakistan

MIANWALI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday performed the groundbreaking of 1,200 megawatts Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali, while extending gratitude to China for its support to Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony, the premier the nuclear energy cooperation between the two neighbouring countries went back to thirty years, saying the cooperation for producing clean and cheaper energy was a great success.    

It was a manifestation of great friendship and a model for other countries to emulate, PM Shehbaz said, adding that the project would be completed at the cost of $3.5 billion in the period of seven to eight years.  

The premier however called for decreasing the period for the completion of the project. Saying China has extended a massive discount to Pakistan in the project, adding that it was kind gesture from the all-weather friend.

Sharif recalled that he had inaugurated K-3 nuclear energy power plant in Karachi a few months ago which is now operational. He said safety arrangements are par excellence and the endorsement in this regard has also come from the head of the IAEA.

Commending the financial support provided by China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent times, the premier said the risk of potential default has been completely averted through untiring team efforts of all the components of the government of Pakistan.

Pakistan forex reserves rise to $9.84 billion after IMF loan flows in

ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.

State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.

The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.

As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.

Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.

