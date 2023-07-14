Ramsha Khan opens up about her hidden gaming passion

Ramsha Khan is an emerging talent in the entertainment industry, belonging to the new generation of young actresses who are steadily leaving their mark. Her noteworthy performances have garnered recognition and appreciation, as she consistently delivers her best in every project she takes on.
Recently, she made a guest appearance on Momin Saqib's talk show, "Had Kar Di," where she surprised everyone by revealing her deep love for video games and her addiction to the iconic role-playing game, Final Fantasy XIV.
In a lively conversation with the host, Khan enthusiastically shared details about her gaming habits and confessed to having an "unhealthy" obsession with video games, particularly Final Fantasy XIV. When playfully questioned about pursuing a career in game development, the Hum Tum star chuckled and admitted that she would probably lean more toward being a game tester if she weren't an actress.
Her love for gaming was evident as she humorously explained how she divides her time between working on set and indulging in video games at home. She even revealed that her family members are tired of her addiction to video games, emphasizing just how passionate she is about the virtual worlds she explores.
To her fan's delight, she revealed that her favourite game is Final Fantasy XIV, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that has captured her attention for over five years. Her candid admission about her gaming addiction showcased a different side of her personality and left fans pleasantly surprised.
On the work front, she was last seen in Sinf-e-Aahan, Shehnai, Ghisi Piti Muhabbat, Ishqiya, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Khud Parast, Mah-e-Tamaam, and Shahrukh ki Saliyaan.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,700
|PKR 2,500
