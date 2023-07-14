Ramsha Khan opens up about her hidden gaming passion

Ramsha Khan is an emerging talent in the entertainment industry, belonging to the new generation of young actresses who are steadily leaving their mark. Her noteworthy performances have garnered recognition and appreciation, as she consistently delivers her best in every project she takes on.

Recently, she made a guest appearance on Momin Saqib's talk show, "Had Kar Di," where she surprised everyone by revealing her deep love for video games and her addiction to the iconic role-playing game, Final Fantasy XIV.

In a lively conversation with the host, Khan enthusiastically shared details about her gaming habits and confessed to having an "unhealthy" obsession with video games, particularly Final Fantasy XIV. When playfully questioned about pursuing a career in game development, the Hum Tum star chuckled and admitted that she would probably lean more toward being a game tester if she weren't an actress.

Her love for gaming was evident as she humorously explained how she divides her time between working on set and indulging in video games at home. She even revealed that her family members are tired of her addiction to video games, emphasizing just how passionate she is about the virtual worlds she explores.

To her fan's delight, she revealed that her favourite game is Final Fantasy XIV, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that has captured her attention for over five years. Her candid admission about her gaming addiction showcased a different side of her personality and left fans pleasantly surprised.

On the work front, she was last seen in Sinf-e-Aahan, Shehnai, Ghisi Piti Muhabbat, Ishqiya, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Khud Parast, Mah-e-Tamaam, and Shahrukh ki Saliyaan.