ECP trashes PPP plea against PM Imran for issuing funds before Senate polls
KARACHI – The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday dismissed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) plea challenging Prime Minister Imran Khan for allocating funds to lawmakers before the elections for the upper house of the country's Parliament.
A three-member bench of the commission led by Irshad Qaiser, while announcing the reserved decision, declared the plea ‘not maintainable’.
Earlier, PPP's counsel Nayyar Bukhari had filed the petition against the premier regarding corrupt practices in the Senate polls. Alleging that the premier violated Section 181 of the Election Act by offering Rs500 million under development funds, he argued that Khan met with lawmakers after the announcement of the Senate election schedule.
Bukhari added that four of the ruling party lawmakers also confessed about the funds while speaking in a television program.
After hearing all the arguments, the commission rejected Bukhari's petition.
