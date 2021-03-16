ECP trashes PPP plea against PM Imran for issuing funds before Senate polls
Web Desk
04:24 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
ECP trashes PPP plea against PM Imran for issuing funds before Senate polls
Share

KARACHI – The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday dismissed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) plea challenging Prime Minister Imran Khan for allocating funds to lawmakers before the elections for the upper house of the country's Parliament.

A three-member bench of the commission led by Irshad Qaiser, while announcing the reserved decision, declared the plea ‘not maintainable’.

Earlier, PPP's counsel Nayyar Bukhari had filed the petition against the premier regarding corrupt practices in the Senate polls. Alleging that the premier violated Section 181 of the Election Act by offering Rs500 million under development funds, he argued that Khan met with lawmakers after the announcement of the Senate election schedule. 

Amir Khan accused of threatening Iranian ... 03:18 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – An application filed in Aabpara police station in the federal capital stated that internationally ...

Bukhari added that four of the ruling party lawmakers also confessed about the funds while speaking in a television program.

After hearing all the arguments, the commission rejected Bukhari's petition.

More From This Category
Pakistani students win Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 ...
06:24 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Please come to Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari to ...
05:48 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
SereneAir starts international flight services
06:08 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
Amir Khan accused of threatening Iranian ...
03:18 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
KP minister Akbar Ayub tests positive for ...
02:49 PM | 16 Mar, 2021
This Pakistani bride has an unusual demand from ...
05:18 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Haseeb Hasan drops teaser of Dhoop Ki Deewar on Ahad-Sajal's first wedding anniversary
06:41 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr