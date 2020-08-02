Global coronavirus cases cross 18 million, death toll nears 690,000
01:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
NEW YORK – More than 18 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 688,982​ have died, according to latest figures from government sources.

The coronavirus originated in a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan earlier this year and has since spread to 213 countries and territories around the world, according to Worldometers.

Over 11.3 million people have also recovered from a mysterious illness.

The top five countries with the most deaths are the USA (157,898), Brazil (93,616), Mexico (47,472), the United Kingdom (46,193), and India (37,403).

