India’s famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies due to coronavirus

INDORE – Renowned Indian poet and Bolly lyricist Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday hours after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The veteran poet was admitted to a local hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh after his report came back positive earlier today.

Indori had also tweeted earlier today that he took the virus test on Monday and now he had tested positive for the infection.

"He (Indori) suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved... he had 60% pneumonia," ANI reported citing Dr Vinod Bhandari.

According to The Indian Express, Indori's poetry had played a key role in protests started after India passed controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill this year.

"The line, 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai”, taken from ghazal ‘Agar khilaaf hain hone do' gave a voice and purpose to dissent," it read.