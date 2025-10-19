Punjab Education Minister clears air on Ending Saturday Holiday in Punjab Schools

LAHORE – The government of Punjab announced revised school timings for the upcoming winter season, which will be implemented from October 20, 2025, and remain in effect until March 2026.

The adjustments are aimed at ensuring students are protected from the harsh effects of cold weather during the winter months.

According to Education Department, the new timing schedule is currently in the final stage of approval. The proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and once it receives her formal approval, an official notification will be issued.

The announcement comes amid circulating rumors on social media suggesting that the provincial government might abolish the weekly holiday on Saturdays. Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat clarified that schools will continue to observe Saturday as a holiday, and no changes have been made to the weekly off schedule.

Education Department explained that revised schedule includes minor adjustments to school hours, carefully planned to minimize students’ exposure to extreme cold, while ensuring that academic routines are maintained efficiently. Parents and students are advised to follow the official notification once it is released to stay updated on the exact timing changes.

This step reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to balancing academic schedules with students’ health and well-being during the winter season.