Punjab issues winter timings for schools

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced revised school hours for both public and private educational institutions, set to be implemented across the province from October 16, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

Under the new schedule, single-shift boys’ schools will be in session from 8:45 AM to 2:45 PM, Monday through Thursday, with an early dismissal at 12:30 PM on Fridays.

Girls’ schools operating a single shift will begin at 8:30 AM and end at 2:30 PM on weekdays, and close at 12:15 PM on Fridays.

For schools running in two shifts, boys’ morning sessions will take place from 8:45 AM to 12:45 PM, Monday to Thursday, and until 12:30 PM on Fridays. The afternoon shifts will operate from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM during the week and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Fridays.

Girls’ double-shift schools will conduct morning classes from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Monday through Thursday, ending earlier at 12:15 PM on Fridays. Afternoon sessions for these schools will run from 12:45 PM to 4:45 PM on weekdays and from 1:45 PM to 4:45 PM on Fridays.

These updated hours aim to accommodate seasonal changes and ensure a smoother academic routine during the winter months.