Security forces eliminate 34 Indian proxy terrorist in KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 34 Indian-sponsored terrorists in multiple engagements in three different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between October 13 and 15.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted after receiving intelligence-based operation about presence of terrorists.

An IBO was conducted in North Waziristan district’s Spinwam area on the reported presence of the terrorists. After an intense fire exchange, 18 militants were eliminated.

Another operation was conducted in South Waziristan where eight Khwarij were killed following a heavy exchange of fire.

In a third engagement, security forces successfully killed eight more terrorists in Bannu district.

ISPR said sanitisation operations are currently underway to eliminate any remaining “Indian sponsored Khwarij” found in the areas.

It said the “relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm e Istehkam’ by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.”