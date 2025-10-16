Gold prices extend record rally in Pakistan; check new per tola rate

KARACHI – Gold maintained its winning-streak to reach another high in domestic market on Thursday in line with rising global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,900 to hit fresh high of Rs442,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram price moved up by Rs1,629 to settle at historic high of Rs279,629.

The precious commodity also recorded significant gains in international market where it surged to all-time high of $4,217 after an increase of $19 per ounce amid ongoing trade war between the US and China.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold hit another record high, increasing by Rs5,800 to Rs 40,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs4,972 to Rs378,000 from the previous day’s Rs 373,028, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold surged to Rs346,512, registering an increase of Rs 4,558.