ISLAMABAD – Pakistani nation marks 74th death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Millat, Liaquat Ali Khan, the country’s first Prime Minister and a key figure in the nation’s founding history.

Born in Karnal, British India, Liaquat Khan got his education at Aligarh Muslim University and Oxford. He worked closely with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

In a message on occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan, acknowledging his historic role in Pakistan’s development and early stability. The President praised Khan’s honesty, dedication to national unity, and adherence to democratic principles, calling them a guiding light for the nation.

Zardari urged citizens to continue drawing inspiration from the principles set by Pakistan’s founding leaders.

Decades after Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, was assassinated, questions about his murder remain unresolved. Key evidence, gathered by IG Nawabzada Aitzazuddin, was lost when he died in a mysterious plane crash en route to deliver it.

Begum Ra’ana Liaquat Ali Khan questioned why her husband’s final speech was never released, why his assassin was killed on the spot, and why the officer involved was rewarded instead of investigated.

Recent events also highlight previously unseen perspectives, suggesting both domestic and foreign involvement in the plot. Despite decades passing, the truth about Liaquat Ali Khan’s death and the forces behind it remains shrouded in mystery.