Moazzam Ali Khan — the man from former PM’s family who chose acting over politics

Being the great grandson of Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan, Moazzam Ali Khan should have joined politics, but he chose acting, a field his own parents had ventured into a long time ago.

There are different categories of actors: some people become actors with planning, others take up acting as a hobby and then there are some who don’t even know their skill until they step into the field and succeed. Moazzam belongs to the last category.

Moazzam rose to fame from his role as Seth Fareed of Sabaat and later featured in Ishq e Laa. His parents Nawabzada Musharraf Ali Khan and Mumtaz Parveen acted in PTV drama serial Sunehre Din directed by Shoaib Mansoor in the early 1990s.

Moazzam says his mother and Shoaib Mansoor were colleagues at PTV long ago and years later he managed to cast Moazzam’s mother and father in Sunehre Din despite his father’s refusal.

Moazzam says he left Pakistan for a couple of years to do PR Consultancy in the Middle East and on his return one of his friends advised him to try his hand at acting. He was selected to play Seth Fareed in Sabaat.

Moazzam says the fact that he already knew Leyla Zuberi, who was playing his onscreen wife, made him a little more comfortable in taking up this challenging role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moazzam Ali khan (Official) (@moazzamali258)

Moazzam says that music has always been important to him and his family as his mother and aunt used to sing, but they were not professional singers. His younger brother Abbas is a trained classical singer and a music composer and he has several hit songs to his credit. He says he has been a fan of the late Mehdi Hassan and Jagjit Singh.