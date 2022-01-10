Moazzam Ali Khan — the man from former PM’s family who chose acting over politics
Web Desk
10:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Moazzam Ali Khan — the man from former PM’s family who chose acting over politics
Share

Being the great grandson of Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, the first prime minister of Pakistan, Moazzam Ali Khan should have joined politics, but he chose acting, a field his own parents had ventured into a long time ago. 

There are different categories of actors: some people become actors with planning, others take up acting as a hobby and then there are some who don’t even know their skill until they step into the field and succeed. Moazzam belongs to the last category. 

Moazzam rose to fame from his role as Seth Fareed of Sabaat and later featured in Ishq e Laa. His parents Nawabzada Musharraf Ali Khan and Mumtaz Parveen acted in PTV drama serial Sunehre Din directed by Shoaib Mansoor in the early 1990s. 

Moazzam says his mother and Shoaib Mansoor were colleagues at PTV long ago and years later he managed to cast Moazzam’s mother and father in Sunehre Din despite his father’s refusal. 

Moazzam says he left Pakistan for a couple of years to do PR Consultancy in the Middle East and on his return one of his friends advised him to try his hand at acting. He was selected to play Seth Fareed in Sabaat

Moazzam says the fact that he already knew Leyla Zuberi, who was playing his onscreen wife, made him a little more comfortable in taking up this challenging role. 

Moazzam says that music has always been important to him and his family as his mother and aunt used to sing, but they were not professional singers. His younger brother Abbas is a trained classical singer and a music composer and he has several hit songs to his credit. He says he has been a fan of the late Mehdi Hassan and Jagjit Singh.

Chupke Chupke star Aymen Saleem is the daughter ... 05:20 PM | 21 Apr, 2021

Latest Pakistani TV drama Chupke Chupke has quickly won the hearts of the masses with its beautifully woven storyline ...

More From This Category
Video of parrot kissing Maulana Tariq Jamil goes ...
05:25 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Tiger Shroff has the perfect birthday wish for ...
06:01 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Pakistani stars join Shoaib Malik at his ...
06:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's 'chai ...
04:50 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Sajal Aly quashes separation rumours by posting ...
04:27 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Man confronts Pakistani comedians for cracking ...
11:20 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moazzam Ali Khan — the man from former PM’s family who chose acting over politics
10:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr