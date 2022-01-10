Nine children die in Afghanistan explosion
Web Desk
11:39 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Nine children die in Afghanistan explosion
Share

KABUL – An explosion in eastern Afghanistan on Monday killed nine children and wounded four, according to Taliban.

A statement from the governor’s office said the blast took place when a cart selling food items struck an old, unexploded mortar shell in the district of Lalopar, in eastern Nagarhar province.

The Taliban security forces cordoned off the area for precautionary measures.

No other details were immediately available.

The Islamic State in Khorasan Province, ISKP (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for a series of bloody attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August 2020, including in Nangarhar, one of its most common targets.

Afghanistan is among the countries with the most unexploded land mines and other ordnance from the country's decades of war and conflict. When the ordnance detonates, the victims are often children.

TTP's most wanted terrorist to Pakistan killed in ... 09:05 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Most wanted Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander and a spokesperson for the banned outfit ...

More From This Category
Kazakh president declares protests as 'attempted ...
12:45 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
Indian forces kill another two young Kashmiris in ...
10:23 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
TTP's most wanted terrorist to Pakistan killed in ...
09:05 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Unpaid Afghan ambassador in China resigns after ...
07:38 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
‘Deltacron’: Another Covid variant detected ...
12:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
Calls for Muslim genocide, silent leadership ...
11:57 AM | 10 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Moazzam Ali Khan — the man from former PM’s family who chose acting over politics
10:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr