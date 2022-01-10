Man confronts Pakistani comedians for cracking 'ethnic jokes' in Dubai (VIDEO)

DUBAI – An event in Dubai garnered a lot of attention after Pakistani star comedians Agha Majid and Saleem Albela were spotted cracking ‘racist’ jokes, which prompted a strong response from the audience.

It all started with viral clips of a launch event in which an aggressive man can be seen approaching Pakistani stage comedians after they cracked jokes on Pashtuns – an ethnolinguistic group residing in northeastern Afghanistan and the northern stretch of the Indus River in Pakistan.

The angry man who was spotted standing among the crowd after commotion can be heard saying, “This is not Pakistan, you cannot make fun of Pashtuns here."

The man in a suit can be heard saying that “Dubai is a land of honuorable people, people give respect here and discourtesy is not the thing that people used to experience here."

In one of the clips, the furious man who confronted famed comedians can be seen pulling Saleem Albela on-stage and demanding an apology in front of all attendants. The man also threatened to file a case against the two with the Dubai Police.

On this occasion, Pakistani stars remained cool and apologised without using derogatory remarks about the furious man or any organiser.

Despite the fact that the angry man confronted the Pakistani comedians, majority of the expatriates attending the event apparently enjoyed the show.