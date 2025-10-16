Is TLP about to be banned in Pakistan after Muridke Violence?

LAHORE – Religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan is facing massive cracdown after recent clashes with Punjab police and law enforcement agencies. Authorities now launched crackdown on leaders and activists of the party after violent unrest in Muridke, in what is said to be state’s decision to curb hardliner group.

According to officials, the crackdown comes after high-level meetings reviewing TLP’s timeline of violent protests, attacks on police, and assaults on minority communities. The group now faces 72 registered criminal cases across Punjab, including 39 in Lahore, with multiple senior, mid-level, and lower-tier leaders already detained.

As per report shared in local publication, authorities believe this is the last opportunity to rein in TLP, which has allegedly incited masses to violence in name of religion and repeatedly threatened public order.

The provincial administration stressed that the group should be restricted to political activities, ending its ability to pressure the state through unlawful assemblies.

So far, more than 2500 TLP activists have been detained across region during operations to disperse encamped protesters in Muridke. Authorities also detained 25 members and registered over 300 FIRs under terrorism charges within 24 hours. Meanwhile, in Dera Ghazi Khan, a group of TLP men reportedly stormed the “Bait Cheen Wala” riverine police post near Jhoke Utra before fleeing, prompting police to register cases against them.

Meanwhile, TLP chief Saad Rizvi remains at large after he reportedly escaped during Muridke operation. Lahore DIG Faisal Kamran confirmed that police have traced Rizvi’s location and his arrest is imminent.

Authorities also launched money laundering investigation against Rizvi following the seizure of large sums of cash during a raid on his Lahore residence.