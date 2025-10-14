Millions in cash and gold seized from TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s Lahore residence

LAHORE – Police have released details of valuables and cash recovered during a raid at the residence of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore.

According to police, the raid led to the recovery of millions in cash and gold. Officers stated that Rs144.4 million in Pakistani currency and over Rs63.4 million worth of gold were seized.

Additionally, foreign currency amounting to over Rs2.5 million was recovered, including 50,000 Indian rupees and notes from the UK, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Police confirmed that representatives from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Cyber Crime Wing were present as witnesses during the recovery process.