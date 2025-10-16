Over 30 Indian-backed terrorists Killed by Pak forces in Counterterror Operations across KP

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s security forces have eliminated 34 “India-backed” terrorists during a wave of high-intensity raids across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past three days, ISPR said.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operations were conducted between October 13 and 15, 2025, targeting militants belonging to the Indian-proxy group Fitna-al-Khawarij, a faction associated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

ISPR revealed that series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were launched in the North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu districts. In the first and most intense engagement, security forces struck militant hideouts in Spinwam, North Waziristan, killing 18 terrorists after a heavy exchange of fire. The second operation, conducted in South Waziristan, resulted in the neutralisation of eight more militants, while a third clash in Bannu saw troops eliminate another eight khawarij, according to the military’s statement.

After fierce encounters, sanitisation and clearance operations were launched to root out any remaining “Indian-sponsored” elements in the region. The ISPR emphasized that the ongoing Azm-i-Istehkam campaign, part of the National Action Plan (NAP) approved by the Federal Apex Committee, would continue with unwavering resolve until every trace of foreign-backed militancy is destroyed.

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded armed forces and intelligence agencies for their precision and courage, noting that their “timely actions have strengthened national peace and stability.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised the forces for “thwarting the nefarious designs of terrorists with professional expertise,” vowing that all necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the nation’s integrity. He reaffirmed that the counterterrorism drive will continue with full force until terrorism is eradicated completely.

Pakistan witnessed a renewed surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP called off its fragile ceasefire with the state in November 2022 and resumed targeting security forces and law enforcement agencies.

Some days back, security forces killed 19 “Indian-sponsored” terrorists in a fierce gun battle in Orakzai district, though 11 brave soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and a major, were martyred during the encounter.