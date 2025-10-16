IHC warns officials of legal action over ‘mass killing’ of stray dogs in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has taken notice of the alleged mass killing of stray dogs in the federal capital.

Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro presided over the hearing on a petition in this regard, directing the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad to submit written responses regarding the incident.

The judge also issued notices after eyewitness accounts and allegations surfaced regarding the killing of stray dogs near the CDA office on October 9.

An eyewitness, a woman who saw the incident firsthand, appeared in court and claimed that she saw a vehicle near the CDA office loaded with “hundreds of dead dogs.” Her statement was formally added to the court record.

The court indicated that if it is confirmed that the dogs were killed by the authorities, a First Information Report (FIR) will be registered against those responsible.

The petition was filed by an individual named Neelofar, who was also granted permission to become a party to the main case.

During the hearing, lawyer Altamash Saeed argued that both the CDA and the Municipal Corporation have been capturing and shooting stray dogs despite a 2020 policy that prohibits such actions. He urged the court to demand clarity from the relevant authorities and enforce the policy effectively.

The high court has adjourned the hearing, giving the CDA and the Municipal Corporation time to submit their replies regarding the October 9 incident.