KP’s newly-elected CM Sohail Afridi gets protective bail

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court on Thursday approved protective bail for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi until November 18, barring authorities from arresting him in any pending cases during this period.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Anwar and Justice Naeem Anwar heard Afridi’s petition seeking details of cases registered against him.

During the proceedings, the court also directed the authorities to submit the complete list of FIRs filed against the chief minister.

Justice Ejaz Anwar questioned whether the chief minister was named in any specific FIR, to which the Advocate General responded that the exact number of FIRs was unknown, even suggesting humorously that there might be cases against himself as well.

Earlier, while speaking to the media outside the court, CM Sohail Afridi stated that he intended to meet PTI founder Imran Khan, expressing hope that the meeting would take place.

He emphasized his position, saying, “I represent millions of people. Those stopping the meeting should understand that I am the Chief Minister.”

Afridi also dismissed a recently circulated cabinet list, calling it fake, and clarified that the final cabinet would be decided after consultation with Imran Khan.