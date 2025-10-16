Frankfurt Book Fair opens with focus on AI, Censorship debate

FRANKFURT (Farooq Ahmad) – The 77th Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest publishing event, officially opened in Frankfurt, attracting more than 4,000 publishers and over 1,000 authors from around the globe. This year, the Philippines is the Guest of Honour, welcoming visitors with its motto: “Imagination peoples the air.” Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa is among the 100 representatives from the country attending the fair.

In opening address, Minister of State for Culture Wolfram Weimer raised concerns about the impact of artificial intelligence on literature, warning that AI could potentially “rip the world of literature to pieces.”

Karin Schmidt-Friderichs, outgoing Chairwoman of the German Publishers and Booksellers Association, highlighted the enduring importance of the fair, noting that it allows authors, publishers, and readers to converge, exchanging ideas and stories that shape worldviews, utopias, and dystopias. Schmidt-Friderichs emphasized that literature fosters freedom of expression, diversity, and serendipity, even in a world increasingly influenced by algorithms and tech monopolies.

Juergen Boos, CEO of the Frankfurt Book Fair, stressed the fair’s role in a polarized world where wars, censorship, and book bans threaten literary expression. Boos introduced the fair’s cultural program, “Frankfurt Calling,” designed to give a platform to voices otherwise silenced or banned, in collaboration with organizations like the UN, Amnesty International, and the International Publishers Association.

The fair also serves as a major trading platform, facilitating the sale of rights for translation, adaptations, and multimedia projects such as films, TV shows, radio plays, and digital media. Boos highlighted the growing discussion around AI’s role in editing, translation, and rights management, making Frankfurt a hub for shaping the future of publishing.

The Philippines’ pavilion showcases its vibrant literary scene, featuring authors like Patricia Evangelista, Mina Esguerra, and Maria Ressa. The program spans topics from climate fiction and diaspora literature to innovative formats like flip-top rap battles, bridging literature with broader cultural conversations.

Author Nora Haddada addressed the state of global affairs, noting recent crises including climate change, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, rising far-right extremism in Germany, and the conflict in Gaza. She urged authors to resist self-censorship, describing literature as a “weapon against authoritarianism and censorship” and praising its slow, reflective nature that allows space for thought amid global turmoil.

German Book Prize was awarded to Dorothee Elmiger for her novel “Die Holländerinnen” (The Dutch Women). Worth 37,500 euros, the award is one of the publishing industry’s most prestigious honors and was presented the day before the fair opened.

Frankfurt Book Fair continues until Sunday, expecting over 200,000 visitors, with trade visitors attending today and Thursday, and the public welcome starting Friday. The event will conclude with the presentation of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, reaffirming Frankfurt’s role as a global hub for literary exchange, freedom, and cultural dialogue.