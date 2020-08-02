ISPR releases new song on Kashmiris' freedom struggle ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal
Web Desk
01:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
ISPR releases new song on Kashmiris' freedom struggle ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal
Share

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistani military’s media wing has released a new song on Youm-e-Istehsal, highlighting Kashmir uprising, sufferings of Kashmiris & human rights violations by Indian occupational forces for the past 72 years.

The new song, sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, is released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) just days ahead of August 5th, 2020 that marks one year of abrogation of Article 370 and lockdown & curfew in the cccupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Through this song a tribute has been paid to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for freedom.

More From This Category
Eid-ul-Azha festivities, animal sacrifices ritual ...
09:52 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
KP launches economic recovery plan
09:04 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
PTI challenged status quo from day one it came ...
08:25 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
Punjab announces to end strict lockdown imposed ...
11:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Cop opens fire on culprit in Lahore jail over ...
09:35 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
NDMA chief calls for coordinated efforts to ...
09:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PNCA announces short film contest for Pakistan's Independence Day
02:56 PM | 2 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr