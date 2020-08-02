ISPR releases new song on Kashmiris' freedom struggle ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistani military’s media wing has released a new song on Youm-e-Istehsal, highlighting Kashmir uprising, sufferings of Kashmiris & human rights violations by Indian occupational forces for the past 72 years.

The new song, sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, is released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) just days ahead of August 5th, 2020 that marks one year of abrogation of Article 370 and lockdown & curfew in the cccupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Through this song a tribute has been paid to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for freedom.