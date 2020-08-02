ISPR releases new song on Kashmiris' freedom struggle ahead of Youm-e-Istehsal
01:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Share
RAWALPINDI – The Pakistani military’s media wing has released a new song on Youm-e-Istehsal, highlighting Kashmir uprising, sufferings of Kashmiris & human rights violations by Indian occupational forces for the past 72 years.
The new song, sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali, is released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) just days ahead of August 5th, 2020 that marks one year of abrogation of Article 370 and lockdown & curfew in the cccupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Through this song a tribute has been paid to the brave people of Kashmir and their relentless struggle for freedom.
- Eid-ul-Azha festivities, animal sacrifices ritual continue on third ...09:52 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
- PREDICAMENT09:43 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
-
- PTI challenged status quo from day one it came into power, says Shibli08:25 AM | 3 Aug, 2020
- Punjab announces to end strict lockdown imposed during Eid11:51 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
PNCA announces short film contest for Pakistan's Independence Day
02:56 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
- 'Ertuğrul' stars Engin Altan Düzyatan & Esra Bilgic wish Eid ...04:12 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
- Eid-ul-Azha greetings from all your favourite stars03:45 PM | 1 Aug, 2020
- Madonna’s coronavirus post flagged, then removed by Instagram04:10 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020