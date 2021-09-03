US sends another 6.6 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will soon receive another 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, donated by the US to pace up South Asian country’s inoculation drive.

The US Embassy in Islamabad in a couple of tweets said that tranche of Pfizer vaccines had already been shipped to Pakistan.

“The 6.6 million doses will arrive in time to assist the Pakistani government inoculate young and at-risk Pakistanis and mitigate the fourth COVID-19 wave,” read the tweet.

This donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to the Pakistani people to 15.8 million.

The United States is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access.

Earlier this month, Pakistan received 3.7 million doses of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine from the US.

Meanwhile, a large number of Pakistanis, working in the Middle East and Europe, cannot travel without taking the jabs of vaccines that have been approved by their respective countries while Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are being used in the majority of these states while the South Asian country is mostly inoculating the Chinese vaccines.

Around 6 percent of Pakistan's total population of 220 million has been fully vaccinated, data cited.