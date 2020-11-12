Play your part for the Muslim world, Pakistan FM urges OIC
Web Desk
09:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
date 2020-11-12
Web Desk
09:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play its due role in resolving issues being faced by the Muslim world.

In a telephonic conversation with the Secretary General OIC Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen on Thursday, he said there are strong reservations about growing trend of Islamophobia in some countries and Pakistan considers OIC as an important platform to resolve this issues.

The Foreign Minister said India has become a threat to the entire region including Kashmir due to its hateful and aggressive actions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the statements issued by OIC condemning Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is commendable.

