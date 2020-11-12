Play your part for the Muslim world, Pakistan FM urges OIC
Share
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to play its due role in resolving issues being faced by the Muslim world.
In a telephonic conversation with the Secretary General OIC Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen on Thursday, he said there are strong reservations about growing trend of Islamophobia in some countries and Pakistan considers OIC as an important platform to resolve this issues.
The Foreign Minister said India has become a threat to the entire region including Kashmir due to its hateful and aggressive actions.
Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the statements issued by OIC condemning Indian atrocities in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is commendable.
- Ex-PM Raja Pervez Ashraf tests positive for COVID-1910:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Play your part for the Muslim world, Pakistan FM urges OIC09:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
-
- PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Certificates, invites expats to ...09:18 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- MQM founder, PMLN leader named in FIA's 'most wanted terrorists' list09:10 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Romaisa Khan receives huge fan support after 'fake leaked video' ...04:23 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Wasim and Shaniera Akram lament over child abuse in Pakistan03:59 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Maryam Nawaz is a spitting image of Halime Sultan in latest pictures03:26 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
- World leaders who haven't congratulated US President-elect Biden yet04:36 AM | 10 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020