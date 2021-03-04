Pakistan reports 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 64 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,519 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,076 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 585,435.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 987 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stand at 555,242. The total count of active cases is 17,117.

COVAX - Pakistan to get 10 million Covid vaccines ... 12:05 PM | 3 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will be among the five biggest recipients of free Covid-19 vaccines before June under the ...

At least 258,904 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 174,191 in Punjab 73,007 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,921 in Islamabad, 19,084 in Balochistan, 10,371 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,957 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,480 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,388 in Sindh, 2,096 in KP, 503 in Islamabad, 307 in Azad Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 40,473 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,097,413 samples have been tested so far.