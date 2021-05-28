Coronavirus takes 67 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – At least 67 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,482 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,607 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 913,784.

On Thursday, the total of 51,625 coronavirus tests were conducted and the positivity rate was recorded at 4.80 percent.

