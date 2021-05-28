Coronavirus takes 67 more lives in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 67 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 2,482 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,607 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 913,784.
On Thursday, the total of 51,625 coronavirus tests were conducted and the positivity rate was recorded at 4.80 percent.
Statistics 28 May 21:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 28, 2021
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,625
Positive Cases: 2482
Positivity % : 4.80%
Deaths : 67
Pakistan to start COVID vaccine registration for ... 01:05 PM | 26 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Registration for vaccination against Covid-19 for all those aged above 19 will begin from tomorrow, ...
- Coronavirus takes 67 more lives in Pakistan09:02 AM | 28 May, 2021
- Pakistan praises UNHRC for seeking probe into rights violations in ...02:03 AM | 28 May, 2021
-
- COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio, COVID-19 in Pakistan12:04 AM | 28 May, 2021
- Fawad shares Pakistan’s economic indicators in 202111:26 PM | 27 May, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Gülsim Ali is in love with Maria B07:15 PM | 27 May, 2021
- Pakistani celebs react to Sindh Compulsory Marriage Act08:59 PM | 27 May, 2021
- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt awarded joint custody of children06:00 PM | 27 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021