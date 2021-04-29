Pakistan reports 5,480 new cases, 151 deaths amid Covid-19 surge

ISLAMABAD – At least 151 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,480 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,680 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 815,711.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,699 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 708,193. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,838, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.61 percent.

Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities ... 10:32 AM | 28 Apr, 2021 ISLAMABAD –The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday approached provincial governments asking them ...

At least 281,385 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 298,818 in Punjab 116,523 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 74,640 in Islamabad, 22,118 in Balochistan, 16,931 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,296 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 8,327 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,629 in Sindh, 3,238 in KP, 677 in Islamabad, 470 in Azad Kashmir, 233 in Balochistan, and 106 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,013 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,739,02 since the first case was reported.