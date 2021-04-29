Pakistan reports 5,480 new cases, 151 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
Web Desk
09:58 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 5,480 new cases, 151 deaths amid Covid-19 surge
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 151 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,480 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 17,680 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 815,711.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,699 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 708,193. As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 89,838, and the positivity rate recorded at 9.61 percent.

Pakistan plans two-week lockdown in 20 cities ... 10:32 AM | 28 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD –The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday approached provincial governments asking them ...

At least 281,385 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 298,818 in Punjab 116,523 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 74,640 in Islamabad, 22,118 in Balochistan, 16,931 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,296 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 8,327 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,629 in Sindh, 3,238 in KP, 677 in Islamabad, 470 in Azad Kashmir, 233 in Balochistan, and 106 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 57,013 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,739,02 since the first case was reported.

'i-LIVE' – Atomic Energy Commission develops ... 09:54 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has developed its indigenous Intensive Care Unit Ventilator named ...

More From This Category
Polling underway for by-election at NA-249 ...
10:30 AM | 29 Apr, 2021
PM Imran welcomes Saudi Arabia's initiative for ...
11:51 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Pakistan announces Sehat Insaf Card scheme for ...
11:15 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
'i-LIVE' – Atomic Energy Commission develops ...
09:54 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
US defense chief discusses Afghanistan drawdown ...
09:00 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
Farrukh Habib appointed State Minister for ...
07:41 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Haniya Khan goes live after Aamir Liaquat denies 'third marriage'; leaked audio call ...
10:32 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr