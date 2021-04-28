'i-LIVE' – Atomic Energy Commission develops first Made in Pakistan ICU ventilator
09:54 PM | 28 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has developed its indigenous Intensive Care Unit Ventilator named "i-LIVE".

The ventilator has been developed by a PAEC team of diligent scientists and engineers applying all essential quality standards and regulatory requirements whereas doctors from PAEC Hospital Islamabad provided valuable input during its development process.  

Besides passing through all internal reviews and testing, the "i-LIVE" ventilator also successfully passed the independent reviews and testing conducted throughout the development lifecycle by the evaluation team from Pakistan Innovation and Technology Center, Pakistan Engineering Council.

Moreover, extensive clinical trials of i-LIVE were also conducted at Jinnah Hospital Lahore under the supervision of senior doctors, bio-medical engineers and medical researchers. It is pertinent to mention that the ventilator successfully passed all stages of engineering evaluation and medical validation.

According to PAEC Spokesperson Shahid Riaz Khan, the ventilator has been awarded formal approval, licensing and registration by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

After this award of approval from DRAP, i-LIVE will be manufactured and supplied by PAEC to meet the critical needs of our hospitals.

Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain took to social media to congratulate PAEC's engineers, technicians and the entire team for developing the ventilator.

He said Pakistan's success in developing international-level medical equipment in the last two years is worth appreciating.

