Pakistan reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since August

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, the number of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has reached 10,235 as 847 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 6,727 while some 31,009 tests were conducted in last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Around 310,101 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.