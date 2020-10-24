Pakistan reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since August
Web Desk
10:27 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since August
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan has reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, the number of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has reached 10,235 as 847 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 6,727 while some 31,009 tests were conducted in last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Around 310,101 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

NCOC warns of new lockdown in Pakistan as ... 07:17 PM | 21 Oct, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said it was closely monitoring the ...

More From This Category
Mehbooba Mufti refuses to hoist Indian flag until ...
10:04 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
75th anniversary of UN being marked today
10:03 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
PM Imran visits Mianwali today
09:39 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
Sudan normalize ties with Israel, Trump announces ...
09:31 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
CTD foils terror plot in Mastung, 4 terrorists ...
08:55 AM | 24 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Legally Blonde 3' pushed to 2022
04:11 PM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr