Punjab increases wheat quota for flour mills
LAHORE – In a bid to ensure wheat availability, the Punjab government has increased per day official wheat quota for flour mills from 17,500 metric tonnes to 20,000 metric tonnes.
While presiding over a meeting held to review the prices and availability of daily use items today (Saturday), Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik said the quota was increased to ensure provision of flour to people at fixed prices.
He further said that sale of imported sugar would be ensured at Sahulat bazaars as well as in open market.
Jawad Rafique, according to official spokesperson, said the number of Sahulat bazaars was being increased to facilitate common man.
He directed concerned authorities to strictly monitor 'demand & supply' as well as quality and prices of essential items.
