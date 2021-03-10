Senate elections 2021 – ECP rejects PTI's plea seeking Gilani's disqualification

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has dismissed the PTI's plea seeking disqualification of PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani.

A four-member committee of the election tribunal announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the ruling party.

The petition has requested the commission to stop notification of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s victory in the recently held Senate polls after a video emerged in which Gillani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, was filmed telling PTI lawmakers to waste their votes.

Senate elections: IHC trashes PTI’s petition ... 09:59 AM | 10 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by the Special Assistant to the ...

Earlier this morning, ECP had also rejected PTI’s plea against newly-elected Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani’s victory.

This is breaking news, more to follow...