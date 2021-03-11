20-year-old Tiktok star commits suicide over ‘failed marriage proposal’

PESHAWAR – A 20-year-old Tiktok star committed suicide inside his house on Wednesday after his marriage proposal was turned down.

The incident occurred in the Tehkal area of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital. The deceased is identified as Shahzad Ahmad, a popular video-sharing application star.

The local police said that Shahzad’s brother, Sajjad, filed a complaint in which he stated that he was looking for his brother but he was not in his room. Later, he found him hanging from the ceiling fan in another room. The family shifted the boy to the hospital but doctors declared him dead.

The complaint further stated that Shahazad was in a relationship with a 16-year-old school student but the family of the girl turned down his marriage proposal a number of times. He got really depressed and later committed suicide.

According to a friend of late TikTok star, the deceased had made multiple attempts to end his life in recent months. He mentioned that the girl told him that they will not be talking or meeting again on which Shahzad attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills but he was later rushed to the hospital and saved.