Web Desk
11:37 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
Wife of PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali passes away
LAHORE – Fatima Abid Ali, wife of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and former minister of state Abid Sher Ali, passed away on Monday.

Reports quoting rescue sources said the wife of PMLN stalwart was suffering from a heart ailment, which claimed her life. She was shifted to a private medical facility after suffering a cardiac attack and she passed away during the treatment.

The PML N stalwart took to his Twitter to announce the death of his wife. ‘My wife passed way,’ he wrote in the recent tweet.

This is a breaking news, more to follow...

