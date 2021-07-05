PM Imran calls Iranian President-elect, discusses Afghan peace, bilateral relations
Web Desk
12:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2021
PM Imran calls Iranian President-elect, discusses Afghan peace, bilateral relations
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday spoke with Iran’s President-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, and felicitated him on his maiden victory in the Presidential elections.

The premier, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, telephoned Raisi and said that his victory in the presidential election was a sign of the Iranian people’s confidence in him.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on further boosting cooperation, in particular in its economic dimension. Khan also affirmed that the establishment of border sustenance markets along the Pakistan-Iran border was a key step, which would yield economic and social benefits for the people of both countries. It was agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, with both leaders extending invitations to each other to pay official visits.

PM also expressed concern at the worsening security situation in war-torn neighboring country Afghanistan and cautioned that the recent developments could lead to serious repercussions for Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of the two countries.

Reports added that PM also underscored the imperative of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in the war-torn country. Both leaders stressed the need to continue facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement.

Ebrahim Raisi elected new Iran president 01:47 PM | 19 Jun, 2021

TEHRAN – Ebrahim Raisi, the incumbent conservative head of the judiciary, has clinched victory in the country's ...

Khan also expressed gratitude to, Iranian President-elect, for their steadfast support on the Kashmir issue. Expressing concern at the serious human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and Palestine, both leaders emphasized the need to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Pakistan, Iran to boost trade ties through online ... 05:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN – Pakistani and Iranian companies will now have the chance to hold online business to business ...

More From This Category
Wife of PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali passes away
11:37 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan remembered on ...
11:20 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
Physics paper of Class X leaked in Karachi, ...
10:50 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
PM Imran to visit Gwadar today to review ...
10:19 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,347 new infections, ...
09:10 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
PM Imran asks world to mobilise institutions ...
11:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fans worry as Minal Khan admitted to hospital
05:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr