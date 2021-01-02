PPSC exam leaked, culprits arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment
Web Desk
09:20 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
PPSC exam leaked, culprits arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment
Share

LAHORE – On the direction of DG Anti-Corruption Punjab, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), have arrested a gang that was collecting millions of rupees by leaking various competitive papers of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).

The criminals had also leaked the exam paper of Tehsildar which was to be held today.

PPSC on Saturday came under fire from candidates for its last-minute cancellation of the exam of tehsildar and assistant collector. 

Following the cancellation many candidates protested outside the exam centres. 

However, PPSC also started trending on Twitter following the cancellation with many candidates taking to the social media platform to express their frustration. 

More From This Category
FM Qureshi just named the future capital of South ...
08:48 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi arrested ...
08:12 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
LHC halts Ravi River Urban Development Project
07:05 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
FO rejects India's 'unwarranted assertions' ...
05:31 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
KP issues alerts for heavy rains and snowfall
07:57 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
This Pakistani-American doctor just forgave ...
05:06 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICS | LUX Style Awards 2020
10:31 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr