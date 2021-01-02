PPSC exam leaked, culprits arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment
LAHORE – On the direction of DG Anti-Corruption Punjab, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), have arrested a gang that was collecting millions of rupees by leaking various competitive papers of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC).
The criminals had also leaked the exam paper of Tehsildar which was to be held today.
PPSC on Saturday came under fire from candidates for its last-minute cancellation of the exam of tehsildar and assistant collector.
اینٹی کرپشن پنجاب نے پنجاب پبلک سروس کمیشن کے پیپر لیک کرنے والا گروہ گرفتار کر لیا ہے۔ ملزمان نے آج ہونے والا تحصیل دار کا پرچہ بھی لیک کیا ہواتھا۔ ملزمان کو آج شام 4 بجے میڈیا کے سامنے پیش کیا جائےگا۔ @GovtofPunjabPK #PPSC pic.twitter.com/NM6jcZ6Cwb— Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab (@ace_punjab) January 2, 2021
Following the cancellation many candidates protested outside the exam centres.
However, PPSC also started trending on Twitter following the cancellation with many candidates taking to the social media platform to express their frustration.
Huge disappointment from PPSC.
Test for the post of Tehsildar was about to conduct today.
A large number of people were coming from the other minor cities for this test to Multan and on the way, they came to know about the cancellation of this paper.#ppsc pic.twitter.com/UsK0gmw8HD— ja (@worldofjaved) January 2, 2021
Yeh kia ho raha ,kab s ho raha hai Huge disappointment where is merit ...#PPSC pic.twitter.com/9MHiRq47Vl— Advocate M Asim Jappa (@advocate_jappa) January 2, 2021
