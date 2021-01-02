Zahid Ahmed, Imran Ashraf declared Best TV Actors at LUX Style Awards 2020
Zahid Ahmed, Imran Ashraf declared Best TV Actors at LUX Style Awards 2020
Zahid Ahmed, 36, has won the award for Best TV Actor - Critic’s Choice for his intriguing performance in Inkaar at LUX Style Awards 2020.

On the other hand, Imran Ashraf Awan was awarded for Best TV Actor-Viewers Choice for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi. The actor was appreciated all over social media for his exemplary acting in the show.

The LUX Style Awards 2020 was a virtual extravaganza this year. Hosted by the dynamic duo of Mehwish Hayat and Ahmed Ali Butt, the night was an entertaining one.

LSA’s effort to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organisers was well appreciated. This is the first time in the nineteen-year history of the LSA that the entire judging and awarding process has been managed online.

Two Lifetime Achievement Awards were announced as well. Anwar Maqsood, revered compere, writer and host par-excellence, was conferred the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion was awarded to photojournalist and photographer Tapu Javeri.

