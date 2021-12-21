Pakistan unveils new trade policy for next five years

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has set its target to take country’s goods and services exports to $57 billion by 2025 as the much-awaited five years Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2020-25 has been unveiled.

The Ministry of Commerce has released the new policy under which value-added textile and textile exports would be increased to $40 billion, leather exports to $1.384 billion, and rice exports to $3 billion.

The target for food and beverage exports in the five years has been set at $1.53 billion while the government aims to increase the export of fruits and vegetables to $1.36 billion by 2025.

Under the STPF 2020-2025, the ministry has added 18 sectors to the priority list. A monitoring system has also been established for the implementation of the trade policy.

The government has also set up the National Export Development Board, which will be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the government has set aside Rs44.72 billion to implement the trade policy.