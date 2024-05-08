Suzuki GD110s latest price update in Pakistan May 2024

Suzuki is known bike brand, famous for its premium two wheelers that offers aesthetics and performance, but it is way back in sales due to strong presence of other players like Honda and Yamaha.

Suzuki GD 110S was designed as economic ride amid inflation and fuel price instability. Suzuki GD 110S is apparently better in looks as compared to traditional bikes, while it offers comfort and durability.

Its attractive design features, include headlight, tail light, sleek body shape, and overall aesthetic, ensure you stand out on the road.

Suzuki GD 110s price in Pakistan

Model Price GD 110S Euro II PKR 352,000

Suzuki GD 110s

Suzuki GD 110S is powered by single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC engine with a displacement of 113cc. It boasts a fuel tank capacity of 9.0 liters and comes with dimensions of 1,900 x 750 x 1,050 mm. The bike weighs 108 kg and features a 4-speed mesh transmission system for a smooth ride.

The GD 110S is equipped with both electric and kick starter systems and features front and rear drum brakes. It has a Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped front suspension and a Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Spring rear suspension, which is adjustable in 5 ways for added comfort.

Design-wise, the Suzuki GD 110S sports a sleek and sporty look with aerodynamic aesthetics to reduce air drag. It features a comfortable stair-type design seat, front and rear protective fenders, and a black-chrome plated muffler for improved exhaust and low CO2 emission. The bike is available in four colors: black, red, grey, and blue.

Suzuki 110s fuel average

Suzuki GD 110S offers approximately 30-35 km per litre. Its ride and handling are praised for its strong grip, making it suitable for daily commutes and cruising through curvy paths. The adjustable rear suspensions absorb shocks, providing a smooth ride even on bumpy roads.

Despite its performance, the Suzuki GD 110S has a moderate resale value in the Pakistani market. It competes with models like the Honda Pridor, Yamaha YB 125Z, and Yamaha YB 125Z-DX, each offering its own set of features and advantages in the market.



